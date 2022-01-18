The last game of Super Wild Card Weekend brought the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals together for an NFC West clash. The result of the battle was decided pretty quickly as the Rams ran up the score and played a week away, winning 34-11 at SoFi Stadium.

The blowout win had its fair share of famous fans as JAY-Z, Kawhi Leonard, Mookie Betts, Paul George, and several legendary players from both teams were in attendance to witness Matthew Stafford get his first career playoff win. Prior to joining the Rams, Stafford made three playoff appearances with the Detroit Lions, losing each one.

Helping out Stafford was Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp, both reaching the endzone. According to ESPN, the running back duo of Sony Michel and Cam Akers both carried for over 50 yards.

Up next for Stafford and the Rams is a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Recappin’ the show at the Rams House! ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 18, 2022