Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s debut album, debuted at #1 on Apple Music in the United States and in 125 countries, as well as #1 on Spotify in the United States and globally. To date, the total number of streams has topped 500 million.

The Weeknd has a rare two albums in the top ten, with “Sacrifice” debuting at #1 on Spotify in the US and globally, and the compilation The Highlights debuting at #6 in the Billboard Top 10 alongside Dawn FM. The video for “Sacrifice” also debuted at #1 on YouTube Trending, and the song was the most added at Top 40, Rhythm, and Hot AC radio stations.

The Weeknd surprised fans with the release of Dawn FM, opting to give them new music during the height of a global pandemic. Now, in these exceptional times, it stands out as his second global #1 album, a moment bookended by the history-making After Hours, which contained the #1 All-Time Hot 100 smash “Blinding Lights,” released in March 2020.

The Weeknd continues to immerse fans in the Dawn FM experience, releasing his new video for “Sacrifice.” The dark and artsy showcase brings one of the best offerings from the album to our screens.

After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.