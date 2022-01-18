Vic Mensa Arrested At D.C. Airport For Possession Of Psychedelic Mushrooms

According to a report from TMZ, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at D.C.’s Dulles International Airport this past weekend for possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

Mensa, whose given name is Victor Mensah, was returning from a trip to Africa with Chance The Rapper and meeting with Ghana’s President Nana Akufu-Addo to promote travel to the continent.

Federal agents are now investigating the substance that Mensa brought bak from the Motherland, but for now, he has been booked for felony narcotics possession.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.