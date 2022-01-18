[WATCH] Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott for Giving Him the Details for His Daughter’s Birthday Party

[WATCH] Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott for Giving Him the Details for His Daughter’s Birthday Party

Kanye West pulled up to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. Following the event, Ye revealed that he wasn’t there by the help of Kim Kardashian, instead of by the assistance of Travis Scott.

Ye says he wasn’t invited, but speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, he revealed that he was able to get information for the party due to Scott and Kylie Jenner.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” West said. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

Advertisement

Upon arrival, Ye stated he was stopped by security but Jenner intervened and let him in.

“It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone had a great time — I’m really happy that I could be there for my children.”

You can hear Kanye tell it all below.