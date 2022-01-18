Marvel Studios is ready to immerse their fanbase into Moon Knight. Marvel released the first trailer for the forthcoming Disney Plus series during the conclusion of NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend.

The series is set to premiere on March 30. In Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, an ex-solder with a dissociative identity disorder that turns into full distinct figures. The main one is the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Also starring in the series is Ethan Hawke, who will play the opposite of Isaac as the series villain.

Moon Knight also stars May Calamwy and Jeremy Slater serves as creator and head writer, with Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing.

You can see the trailer below.