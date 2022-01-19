When Kanye West hit Drink Champs, he stated signing Big Sean was the biggest mistake of his career. In response, Sean stated Ye’s statement was “some bitch ass shit.” Now, it all appears to be water under the bridge. Ye and Sean were spotted together in Los Angeles on Monday Night.

The duo was part of pictures with Pusha T, French Montana, and Fivio Foreign and all of it looked peaceful. Neither party has provided details to reconciliation, but it’s reasonable to assume it’s all good.

Looks like Big Sean & Kanye West Have Settled Their Beef🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/GSk3xm84Zo — Rap301 (@_Rap301) January 18, 2022

Ye was in the studio with Big Sean, French Montana, Pusha T, Pressa, Fivio, The Game, and others last night. (1.17.22) pic.twitter.com/j31q3dPW5q — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) January 18, 2022

Recently, Ye was seen with another temporary foe in Hit-Boy, who recently spoke with Sean about their issues with the DONDA creator. But now, everything appears to be good and Ye and Hit were together for The Game’s new single “Easy.” You can check that out here and here.

