In a very unexpected turn of events, a 16-year-old Burger King worker was shot dead by her co-worker during a botched robbery that she pre-planned with her best friend and the friend’s father.

According to the police reports, Niesha Harris-Brazell, Antonie Edwards, and his daughter Mariah came up with a scheme in which Edwards would pull up to the drive-thru, point the gun through the drive-thru window, and demand cash that would be handed over by Harris-Brazell at the register. Neisha followed the plan and ordered her co-workers to empty the registers, but a single gunshot went off that was not fired from Edward’s gun.

In an attempt to thwart the robbery, another Burger King worker, Derrick Ellis, attempted to shoot Edwards, but instead, the bullet struck 16-year-old Harris-Brazell, killing her. Edwards was later arrested based on the information provided by his daughter to authorities. He admitted to the robbery plot but did not implicate his daughter in the crime.

Advertisement

Edwards has been charged with Felony Murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, and possession of a firearm by a felon. His daughter Mariah has also been arrested, but it isn’t confirmed what charges she will face. The gun-wielding Burger King worker who fired the fatal shot is still on the run but faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.