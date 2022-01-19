These past two years have been flooded with unexpected deaths and uncertainty. One of the most renowned illustrators in the game has honored legends from the past and present through the stroke of his pen. From MF DOOM to Martin Luther King, his illustrations cover a wide spectrum of intellectual geniuses.



Brian Lutz is a celebrity illustrator from Connecticut. He is an award-winning artist and has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts, 3×3 Magazine, Creative Quarterly, and Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles. Always ahead of the curve in some eerie way, Lutz honors many of the greats even before they pass on recently reposting a creative tribute to the late Sidney Poitier.

Some of his clients include Los Angeles Times, Texas Monthly, New York Magazine/Vulture, UConn Magazine, and Upper Deck.

LUTZ SELF PORTRAIT



With a strong social media presence, Lutz live drawings of his art draws you into his creative flow. Lutz obtained his MFA from the University of Hartford in 2020 where he has now joined the faculty as an adjunct professor teaching editorial illustration. He enjoys experimenting with a unique combination of traditional and digital media. When not working on assignments, Lutz takes on personal projects and weekly drawing challenges to keep his skills sharp. Art-making is an ever-exciting journey for him filled with self-discovery and growth.

Peep some of his creations below!

MICHAEL K WILLIAMS

LANGSTON HUGHES

SIMONE BILES

QUESTLOVE

DAVID BOWIE

WOODY GUTHRIE

LIZZO