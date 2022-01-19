Future Might Be Dropping New Music In The Near Future

It’s uncertain if Future is dropping a full project, but if the evidence is true, fan can expect new music from him.

Two days ago, Metro Boomin posted a picture of Future in the studio. Last week, Kanye West’s actress girlfriend, Julia Fox, told Fox’s Forbidden Fruits podcast that the music that West and Future is working is “insane.”

Now Pluto shared a video of him previewing new music. In the video, Future is playing a snippet of what could be a future club banger.

New Future Album Soon?? 👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/YaXZ0GrfjL — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 19, 2022

We haven’t gotten a solo project from Future in a while, but he’s been all over the airwaves. Fans recently heard Future on Gunna’s new, No.1 album, DS4Ever, when he Gunna and Young Thug all were all “pushin p.” Prior to that, Future did a verse on Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast, Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album Unstoppable, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Rick Ross’ “Cold World,” Nardo Wick’s “Me or Sum,” and more.

Future’s last body of work came in 2020 when he collaborated did with Lil Uzi on Pluto x Baby Pluto. His last solo project also came in 2020 when he dropped High Off Life.

Fans still don’t know when Future is dropping, but from what it’s looking like, we can expect some new music in the near future.