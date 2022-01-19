Vice President Kamala Harris is the first-ever vice president to receive a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. The New York – Times Square location revealed figures for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the new Oval Office Experience. The figures were unveiled just in time for the one-year anniversary of the 46th presidential inauguration ceremony.

If you visit Madame Tussauds New York – Time Square, you can get an up-close look at both President Biden and Vice President Harris in the replica of the Oval Office. The office features a replica of the classic Resolute Desk, a blue rug with the Presidential Seal, a bust of Mexican-American civil rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chávez – sculpted by a Madame Tussauds studio artist, six framed personal family photographs, and a genuine Cross Century II rollerball pen, the exact model that Biden used to sign his Inaugural Day proclamations.

“It’s our goal to deliver our guests the most exciting, authentic experience when visiting our attraction. Having figures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is extremely important to us, and with that said, so is getting all of the details just right,” said Joerg Hanel, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York. “We are offering our guests the opportunity to feel as if they’re right in the Oval Office with our country’s leaders, and we’re eager to launch this new exhibit.”

Advertisement

The figures for President Biden and Vice President Harris took six months to complete and are dressed in recreations of the outfits from the 46th inauguration ceremony.

You can see the Vice President’s figure below.