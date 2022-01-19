Activision is now a property of Microsoft. The company, which creates Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and more have been acquired by the tech giant. According to The Verge, Activision is now valued at $68.7 billion. The acquisition makes Microsoft the third-largest gaming company behind Tencent and Sony.

Once the deal closes, Activision games will be added to Xbox Game Pass. “Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog,” says Microsoft’s CEO of gaming Phil Spencer.

“We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all,” says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming, among both employees and players,” says Spencer. “We deeply value individual studio cultures. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand-in-hand with treating every person with dignity and respect. We hold all teams, and all leaders, to this commitment. We’re looking forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams across Activision Blizzard.”

The deal is expected to close in the 2023 fiscal year.