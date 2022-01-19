Moneybagg Yo is adding his name to a growing list of rappers looking to diversify their portfolio. Now, the Memphis bred MC is gearing up to launch his own water brand.

On Monday, Moneybagg took to his Instagram stories to announce the launch of his bottled water company, Vior Water. The clip on his IG stories featured the bottles on the factory line being prepared for packaging.

“100 million mood @viorwater,” Moneybagg captioned the story. “Send me ya address I’ll send ya a case and put ya down I’m telling u now this the best water in America.”

Advertisement

#Moneybaggyo is entering the beverage game with new bottled water company @Viorwater! The Big Speaker went from flipping packs to bottled water! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wWckXxVTd1 — Onsite! Tv (@Its_Onsite) January 18, 2022

According to the brand’s website, Vior stands for “Very, Invigorating, Oral Refreshment” and is supposed to give the person drinking the water a “refreshing type of euphoria.” The “about us” section of their website explains that the company was established in 2016 by Memphis native, Cam Special. In 2014, Cam had to take care of a family member who was diagnosed with leukemia. Upon doing some research, found that no disease can survive in a alkaline environment.

“Armed with this knowledge, it was my duty to empower others and make sure everyone knew the benefits of drinking this water.Vior was established in 2016 by a young entrepreneur named Cam Special. It is locally owned and operated in Memphis,TN.”

Last year, the Vior Water founder joined forces with Moneybagg after following up on Moneybagg’s tweet where the “Wokesha” artist asked his fans “Why Everything dats good for you be nasty??”

However, Vior Water isn’t the only venture that Moneybagg Yo has his hands in. During an interview with Power 105.1, the Memphis native expressed his desire to open up clothing line, weed brand and movie.