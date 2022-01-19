According to a post on his verified Instagram account, Public Enemy founder Chuck D will be featured in the PBS docuseries The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D, tracing Hip Hop and its humble roots back to its South Bronx origins in 1973.

“The Hip Hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” Chuck D said. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, Hip Hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain Hip Hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

