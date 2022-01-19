PUMA is releasing three new MB.01 styles this February: The MB.01 Buzz City, MB.01 Rick & Morty and MB.01 Grey & Red. The MB.01 was co-designed by LaMelo, incorporating his personal style throughout the shoe from bold color choices to intricate unique details. The three new silhouettes set to release in February include fresh bright colors with the same artistic outline of flames shooting down from the ankle collar and the word “Rare” stamped on the shoe’s rubber bottom.

The MB.01 Buzz City ($125) releases on Feb. 2 and represents LaMelo launching his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. This all-over black shoe features sleek teal accents that pay homage to the NBA team that drafted LaMelo in 2020. There will be five apparel pieces including the Melo Dime Jacket, Melo Dime Pants, One of One Hoodie, One of One Pants and Melo Fade Short-Sleeved Tee

You can grab the Buzz City on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay.

The MB.01 Rick & Morty ($135) is available on Feb. 18 and features the officially licensed Warner Bros. characters. PUMA teamed up with LaMelo’s favorite Adult Swim program to create an exclusive new collection with designs inspired by Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures. The limited-edition collab ($50-$135) will feature the MB.01 Rick and Morty sneakers and six apparel items including the Rick Hoodie, Rick Pant, Rick and Morty Long-Sleeved Tee, Rick and Morty Short-Sleeved Tee, Slime Onesie, and the Rick and Morty Short

This collection will also be available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker and Foot Locker Canada

Lastly, the MB.01 Grey & Red ($125) drops the same day as the Rick and Morty, featuring an all-over light and dark grey exterior adorned with red accents throughout the shoe’s design including the flames at the ankle collar. This sneaker is exclusively available on PUMA.com and exclusively at Champs Sports and Eastbay.

You can see all three of the sneakers below.