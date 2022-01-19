Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was carted off the field in Monday’s NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of Cam Akers.

Baker was immobilized and taken off during the third quarter of play. He raised his arm prior to being carted off and had movement in his extremities. The team announced he was ruled out with a concussion and that he’d been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, but he was alert, communicative, and never lost feeling or movement, according to the medical staff.

Hope Budda Baker is OK. Akers with a punishing shoulder. Instant KO pic.twitter.com/AYAtd4AlZh — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 18, 2022

In a video he shared Tuesday on Instagram, Baker told his fans that he was feeling fine and had been cleared by doctors. In fact, he’s going to make “a full recovery.”

Tuesday update on Budda Baker:



Budda stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for continued evaluation, imaging and testing.



He was cleared by the physicians there, released this morning and is on his way back to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GIt1s8k24l — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

Baker was named to his fourth Pro Bowl this season, had 98 tackles and three interceptions in the regular season.