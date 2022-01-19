NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is still salty about his 2020 NBA bubble exit by the Miami Heat. While Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks made quick work of the Heat last season in the playoffs, he still has the bubble on his mind.

Recently, Antetokounmpo was interviewed this week by The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. In the interview, Antetokounmpo made it clear he came into 2021 with a chip on his shoulder and no love lost for his rivals on south beach.

“I came in with a chip on my shoulder, I knew what the deal was,” Giannis said. “It was one of my best years I’ve ever had in my career, offensively and defensively… Year seven ended with Miami. I don’t make excuses as an athlete, but it wasn’t a satisfying year for me because I felt like if it was a normal situation, it wouldn’t end up like that. But at the end of the day, I felt like Miami was built to be an NBA bubble team.”

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo is entitled to his opinion and to be clear, that chip on the shoulder did land him a championship. The Heat was mentally the better team in 2020. After being swept in the 2021 playoffs, you can be sure the Heat now have that same chip towards Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.