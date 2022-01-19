Kyrie Irving is slowly becoming an attraction on the road for the Brooklyn Nets. On Monday, Irving returned to Cleveland for the first time season and seemed willingly to remind some of the Cavaliers fans who got them their first and only NBA championship.

During the game, a few curtsied fans was heckling Irving and it eventually got under his skin.

“Got y’all a championship and motherf—ers still ungrateful,” Irving said.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving to heckling fans: “Got y’all a championship, and you motherf*ckers still ungrateful.”



(via TT/_willswish, h/t @ComplexSports)



pic.twitter.com/RRkDNvZx5F — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 18, 2022

While LeBron James gets all the praise from that 2016 game 7 performance in the NBA Finals, it was Irving who hit the big three on Steph Curry late in the game, after the infamous James’ block.

The Nets went on to lose the game on Monday to the upstart Cavs 114-107. Not getting the COVID-19 vaccine and only playing road games, could make Irving a target for jokes and harsh things to say on the road. Irving might just want to take the high ground going forward.