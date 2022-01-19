Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is on the hot seat. According to Yahoo! Sports, Vogel appears to be the fall guy for the Lakers’ lackluster season thus far. Despite an impressive win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, Vogel is still the target of the potential firing.

The Athletic reported Vogel was “coaching for his job” during the Monday night battle. The Lakers won 101-95 behind the efforts of LeBron James and Stanley Johnson. Russell Westbrook delivered one of his best games of the season, complete with a thunderous dunk over Rudy Gobert. Vogel reflected on his team’s effort following the game.

“I think there’s a huge lesson to be learned with this group that we’re going nowhere without being a great defensive team,” Vogel said to ESPN. “Our guys finally locked in, and this is the No. 1 offense in the league by a mile, and we did a great job in all phases.

“When we play like this, we know we can beat anybody. But it hasn’t been consistent enough, and there’s a big lesson to be learned from this game.”

That one win may not be enough to save Vogel for the season. The Lakers are in Indiana on Wednesday for a battle with the Pacers.