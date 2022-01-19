The Grammy Awards have officially found a new home. After postponing the ceremony in Los Angeles, CBS and the Recording Academy have announced a move to Sunday, April 3. The biggest night in music will now occur one week after the Academy Awards.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

Previously, Billboard noted the MGM Grand Garden is a possible location for the ceremony. The Grammys were set for the Crypto.com arena before announcing their postponement. The MGM Grand Garden has a capacity of 17,000 people and has hosted the Latin Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards in the past.

Advertisement