Two Suspects In Young Dolph Murder Expected To Be Arraigned Today

The two men accused of murdering Memphis rapper Young Dolph are expected to be arraigned today.

Justin Johnson also known as Straight Drop and Cornelius Smith were previously expected to be arraigned yesterday.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reported the two suspects made their first court appearances last week.

Happening this morning:

Accused Young Dolph killer, Cornelius Smith will be in court at 201 for his first court appearance since being extradited to Shelby County from Desoto County.



These first hearings are usually to discuss bonds and legal representation. pic.twitter.com/pTA1y3Dtow — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 13, 2022

Smith, 32, was arrested on charges of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, related to the white Mercedes used in Young Dolph’s killing.

According to the Shelby County DA’s office the Mercedes was stolen in a carjacking on Nov. 10 at a gas station. The police recieved a tip and located the car Nov. 20 in Orange Mound, three days after Young Dolph’s death.

Cornelius Smith is also facing charges of unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother.

Johnson,23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago and first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. was killed in Memphis Nov. 17 while buying cookies at Makeda’s Cookies.