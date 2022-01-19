In an unprecedented promotion of legislation, Louisiana Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers utilized his campaign advertisement to bring attention to the criminalization of marijuana use and possession.

Aptly dubbed “37 Seconds”, the video highlights the disparity in marijuana criminalization, mentioning, “Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws — over half of all drug arrests. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people.”