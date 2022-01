[WATCH] Will Smith Dances with His Mom to Celebrate her 85th Birthday

Will Smith‘s mother has officially made 85 years old. In celebration with his mom, Caroline Bright, Smith shared a dance her to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” The touching celebration was shared online with Will Smith’s Instagram following.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100,” Smith wrote.

You can see the clip below.

