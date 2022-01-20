After establishing its ambitions for the new digital frontier, adidas Originals is diving deeper into the metaverse to introduce a new chapter of its ongoing partnership with luxury collaborator, Prada.

The two iconic brands are joining forces to disrupt the metaverse through a charitable lens that puts creators at the forefront. Prada’s foray into the metaverse will take the form of a global, user-generated NFT art project, utilizing blockchain Polygon Web3. This first-of-its-kind interactive platform will allow the metaverse community to contribute to an NFT made up of 3,000 individual tiles that will then be developed into one final art piece by digital artist & educator Zach Lieberman.

The final adidas x Prada NFT piece will be auctioned off with primary sale profits going to climate-focused organizations Slow Factory and UNESCO Sea Beyond, and a percentage of sales will be split between the creators of the tile artwork – including any secondary sales of Lieberman’s final work each time it is sold. Acknowledging the fundamental role of creators, all 3,000 works featured in the final NFT project will be minted as unique NFTs that each contributor will own and can sell on the secondary market.

Advertisement

Each tile and the final piece will be inspired by the recently releasedPrada Re-Nylon collection – a sustainable, reimagined luxury sportswear collection, released in collaboration with adidas, that is composed of Prada’s signature, recyclable Re-Nylon fabric.