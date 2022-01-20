“The Sexiest Party of the Year” is coming to Las Vegas. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has announced a 13-date residency set for Las Vegas.

The concert experience will occur at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning on Feb. 25 and wrapping up on April 2.

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic boys are performing Live In Vegas,” Bruno Mars said online.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” Anderson added.

You rolling? You can check out ticket sale dates here.