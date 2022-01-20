Cardi B and Fat Joe Step in to Help Victims of Bronx Fire

Cardi B and Fat Joe represent for the Bronx in a major way.

Only 9 days into the New Year, a high rise fire would strike an apartment building at the Twin Parks North West in the Bronx of New York, killing 17 people. Sadly, 8 of those individuals would be children.

Overall, 44 people were injured from the fire and many took to social media to ask for help as many are houseless, some are even the last of their family following the deadly fire.

After hearing the devastating news, Cardi B stepped in to help cover the cost of funeral and burials for the victims of the tragedy. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” Cardi B stated. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Cardi B will be partnering with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to cover the expenses for the families.

Along with Cardi B, Fat Joe would also collaborate with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to provide a relief fund for victims who were impacted by the fire, getting support from Roc Nation who posted the link to Joe’s aid on their website.

“No matter where I go in the world or what I achieve, I could never forget my community,” Fat Joe stated. “I had to react, but I couldn’t do it on my own.” Fat Joe’s efforts raised 1 million dollars along with the help of other celebrities such as Jay-Z and Dj Khaled.

Although Fat Joe raised 1 million dollars, the “Lean Back” rapper shared with Pix11 that he plans on continuing to do what he can to support the victims of the Bronx fire.

“We have so much more to raise,” he stated. “These people have real lifelong issues with emotional [and] mental distress.”

Our hearts and prayers are with the victims of the tragic Bronx fire.

Check out the video below to hear Fat Joe’s explanation as to why he felt he needed to get involved.

Anyone interested in donating to help the victims of the fire can click here.