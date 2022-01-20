Halle Bailey gives viral TikTok song “Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long a shot.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have been in the show biz for quite some time. The two talented sisters started making a name for themselves after posting various singing videos of themselves on Youtube.

From youtube to the big screen, the sisters add a new definition to putting respect on their name as they can now be seen in movies, TV shows, dropping albums, and becoming the proteges of Beyonce.

As of lately, the sisters have been showing their talents individually as Chloe Bailey blessed the 2021 VMA Awards with a performance of her single, “Have Mercy” and Halle Bailey has recently wrapped up the live-action version to Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Before Chloe released her own single, fans were begging the star for solo music as she dropped covers of songs to her Instagram where she showcased her voice.

It looks as if Halle Bailey is showing off her talents too as she took to her social media yesterday to post a cover of her singing the viral TikTok song, “Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long.

Although some social media users thought Halle gracefully covered the song, others criticized the singer, suggesting that she find a song that fits her voice instead.

Halle Bailey did a cover for Hrs & Hrs. Somebody gon say it’s giving milliseconds and milliseconds……. pic.twitter.com/GODKQp8vGX — CZA (@MiSSJaNAE_) January 19, 2022

Halle covering hrs and yall talking bout part of your world in the comments ! She a singer first y’all need to get to the back! — Vannah🌹| Chlöe Is coming (@psavannahhh) January 19, 2022

Halle later addressed the controversy saying that she loves the song but “sang it an octave higher because it’s too low for me!” she stated. “Lol my sopranos can relate.”

To anyone that is saying that Halle Bailey’s cover of Hrs and Hrs is bad. You don’t know real talent. She was singing the song the way she seemed fit AND she was singing better then all of the people that are running there mouths.#Halle #HalleBailey #Amazing #talent — me (@me39226050) January 20, 2022

Check out the video of Halle Bailey tackling “Hrs and Hrs.”

.@munilong reposted @HalleBailey's cover to her Instagram story 🤍



— I love the Bailey sisters so much pic.twitter.com/77vypNDvRY — Chloe x Halle Now 🌠 (@cxhnow) January 19, 2022

What do you think?