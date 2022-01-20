Happy Born day to Ahmir Khalib Thompson better known as ?uestlove a.k.a Questlove! Born in 1971, he turns a half century today. The OG is originally known as the drummer for the legendary Hip Hop band The Roots, but he has many roles.

On February 17, 2014, he became a part of the in-house band for The Tonight Show, and with The Roots he’s played the same role during the 969-episodes of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Let’s not forget about the many artists he has produced such as Jay Z, Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, the late Amy Winehouse, John Legend, and old school R&B legend Al Green. The list goes on with all the production teams he has been a part of, including Hip Hop pioneers like The Soulsonics and The Grand Wizards.

The influence of this multi-faceted musician has reached far beyond most in his lifetime thus far, and he’s nearly only half way thru. Happy Birthday Questlove and many more to come!