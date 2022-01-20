Mariah The Scientist Makes It Clear She Is Not Brittany Renner

Mariah The Scientist Makes It Clear She Is Not Brittany Renner

Mariah the Scientist emerged into the music scene with her debut studio album in 2019 titled “Master.” The singer, who is signed to Tory Lanez’s One Umbrella record label, is most notable for her singles, “Not A Love Song,” “2 You,” “All for Me,” and “Always n Forever” featuring Lil Baby.

Recently, the Atlanta native sparked dating rumors with Young Thug after the SLAAT rapper cashed out on a new Porsche Taycan for the singer. The two were also spotted together at the Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots game.

The two really sent social media in a frenzy when footage of the two tying the knot surfaced on the internet, but later fans found out that the look was for a music video.

As Mariah the Scientist is making a name for herself, the singer wants people to know that she is not fitness model and adult actress, Brittany Renner.

While the two may look alike, the “Walked In” singer made a post to her Twitter clearing the air on her identity.

“I’m gone say this one time. Me and Brittany Renner r not the same person nor are we related,” she stated on Twitter with a laughing emoji.

Even after trying to clear it up, some fans still pick with the singer and insinuate that the two are the same.

Can you see the similarities between the two women?