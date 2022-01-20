Sure, Pete Davison beefed up his security lately. But he reportedly thinks the antics of Ye in the past few weeks have been “hilarious.” Page Six notes Davidson heard the threats from Kanye West, including the desire to “beat his ass,” and he finds them as nothing but humor.

In case you missed it, Pete Davidson is the new boo of Kim Kardashian. The two have been seen in multiple places together and while Ye has a new bae of his own, he doesn’t like Davidson’s presence.

As what seems to be a warning shot, Ye took aim at Davidson on his new collaboration with The Game, “Easy.”

God saved me from that crash

Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass. – Kanye West on “Easy”

And how does Davidson feel about it? He is tickled pink. An insider spoke to Page Six and revealed that Davidson thinks it’s comedy. “Not just that – he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

The inside also notes that this isn’t Davidson’s first high-profile romance. If you forgot, he dated Ariana Grande. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” said the source.

If you haven’t heard the song yet, you can see the entire studio rap it below or check it in full here.