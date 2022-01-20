According to several confirmed reports, pro skateboarder Evan Hernandez ws handed down a 97-month sentence after pleading guilty to selling crystal meth. Hernandez also pleaded guilty to stealing Bitcoin and selling it to other drug traffickers.

The DOJ say that Hernandez “distributed narcotics, conspiring with drug dealers to distribute the controlled substances over one of the world’s largest darknet marketplaces” between March 2018 and March 2019. They added the pro skater “was involved in a highly sophisticated drug-trafficking operation, where he personally took on various roles to ensure its success: obtaining multiple types of narcotics, selling them directly to customers, and laundering money on the backend in a sophisticated manner.”

Hernandez also had to give up his 2010 Mercedes-Benz, about $35K in cash, and a bunch of jewelry including watches, necklaces, and rings to authorities.

