Raekwon’s debut studio album, Only Built For Cuban Linx, was released in 1995. Raekwon, Diadora, and Foot Locker, Inc. have collaborated to produce “Community Linx,” a series of product capsules built with and linked to local communities, more than 25 years later. The trio will empower developing local music talent with the tools, resources, and information they need to improve their game with each release.

The campaign begins on January 27 with the release of a universal Diadora N9002 and an NYC-inspired Diadora N9002, both of which will be available in men’s sizes exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports for $120. Raekwon’s signature is on the heel of both sneakers, which include a nylon-suede upper and a rubber outsole for greater durability and traction. The blue and orange N9002 NYC is available, whereas the black and grey N9002 is universal. The city of Philadelphia will be represented in the upcoming launch. Following that, New Era hats will be available in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, each of which will be related to a certain footwear collection. Every N9002 release in the Community Linx initiative will also come in a custom-designed packaging with local landmarks.

Raekwon, Diadora, and Foot Locker, Inc. picked 16 up-and-coming musicians from NYC for a four-week beat-making course conducted by producer and DJ Scram Jones in support of the N9002 NYC. From the use of various tools through mixing and mastering a track, each participant will gain important insight into the beat-making process.

At a private event at the Foot Locker 181st Street Community Store, they will have the opportunity to submit their beats to Raekwon and special guest Dave East. They’ll get direct comments and advice from established personalities in the industry, as well as take part in a Q&A and receive a pair of the N9002 NYC.

“I concepted Community Linx because I wanted to bring music and sneaker culture together in a meaningful way,” said Raekwon. “I’m thankful that Diadora and Foot Locker, Inc. believed in my vision. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of music talent by providing them with tools and resources to hone their craft. I can’t wait to hear their work. Every sneaker capsule represents the hustle of each city and hopefully serves as a reminder to keep chasing your dreams.”

“Our latest collaboration with Raekwon is built on a shared commitment to community and passion for music and sport,” said Claudio Bora, CEO of Diadora. “We’re excited to provide young musicians with an opportunity to gain experience from some of the best artists in the business, and each city with a sneaker that celebrates its unique qualities.”

Following that, local activations in Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston will provide talent similar opportunities to engage with Raekwon and local professionals, culminating in showcase events at a Foot Locker site.