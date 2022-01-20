Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested fully naked in Florida.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell is accused of walking around naked in front of a South Florida learning center. When a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived, he allegedly attacked him.

The 25-year-old football player was then tased. McDowell is charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposure of sex organs in public.

The graphic video obtained by TMZ Sports, shows the arrest and altercation.

The video has been released from Malik McDowell's arrest and it's not pretty.



(Video via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/qiI79Apzj3 — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) January 18, 2022

According to the New York Post, his defense attorney believes his client could have been slipped something.

“Apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of, which explains some of his bizarre behavior,” said McDowell’s defense attorney.

In a statement, the Browns said they’re “aware of the very concerning incident,” and are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.

This season, McDowell appeared in 15 games, recording three sacks and 19 solo tackles. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

McDowell had been arrested three other times including for resisting arrest and assault.

Some online accounts suggest his actions could be the result of a mental heath issue.

If true, I hope Malik McDowell gets the help he so clearly needs. Blowing this opportunity, in this bizarre manner, is not the action of a well person.



Again *if* true. — BrownsDailyMockDraft (@BrownsMockDraft) January 18, 2022

We have to have a conversation about Malik McDowell and cte, mixed in with mental health, and then drugs and alcohol. I’m not dismissing him of illegal behavior however I’m not dismissing the fact that a grown man on an nfl contract charged a cop and children’s center NAKED.😢🙏🏽 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) January 20, 2022

Please, @Browns, do the right thing by Malik McDowell. He is clearly in crisis. Today is one of the worst days of his life. Support him, stand by him and help him out of his darkness. The true soul of an organization (and its people) is revealed on days like this. — John Campanelli (@johncampanelli) January 18, 2022

After tuning his life and career around, Malik McDowell is now off the straight and narrow once again, mental health is a real issue, very sad to see someone in that state once again — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) January 18, 2022

Let’s all try & be above reposting what happened to Malik McDowell that’s in the news today. I under stand that it’s news, but he needs our thoughts & prayers right now. That is definitely a cry for help & we can be better for not posting it for “Clicks.” 🙏🏻 for you Big Guy. — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) January 18, 2022

