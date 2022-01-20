Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested fully naked in Florida.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell is accused of walking around naked in front of a South Florida learning center. When a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived, he allegedly attacked him.
The 25-year-old football player was then tased. McDowell is charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposure of sex organs in public.
The graphic video obtained by TMZ Sports, shows the arrest and altercation.
According to the New York Post, his defense attorney believes his client could have been slipped something.
“Apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of, which explains some of his bizarre behavior,” said McDowell’s defense attorney.
In a statement, the Browns said they’re “aware of the very concerning incident,” and are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.
This season, McDowell appeared in 15 games, recording three sacks and 19 solo tackles. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
McDowell had been arrested three other times including for resisting arrest and assault.
Some online accounts suggest his actions could be the result of a mental heath issue.
Share your thoughts with us on social media.