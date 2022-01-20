Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was arrested in Florida early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit after police attempted to pull him over.

According to a Fruitland Park Police Department report, a patrol officer observed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling at 88 mph in a 50 mph zone just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver used “an expletive hand gesture using their middle finger” and continued driving, the report said.

McCray was issued a citation for speeding and was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property, which is a second-degree felony. He was booked into Lake County Jail in Central Florida and was released that morning after paying a $5,000 bond.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Jags LB Lerentee McCray arrested in central Florida. Report says he was going 100+ mph and gave an officer the bird during a chase. (Lake County) @actionnewsjax @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/ZGWy18vewL — Natalie Changlin (@NatalieChanglin) January 18, 2022

McCray was signed by the jaguars as an unrestricted free agent on March 10, 2017. He is set to become a free agent in March.