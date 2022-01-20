SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Drops 50 in Just 27 Minutes Against the Magic

SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Drops 50 in Just 27 Minutes Against the Magic

Joel Embiid said don’t leave his name out of the NBA MVP race. Embiid dropped 50 on the head of the Orlando Magic and did so in just 27 minutes of game time.

50-BALL FOR EMBIID ‼️



Philly's big man went IN vs. the Magic and got the W. pic.twitter.com/CKT3O43Z0S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2022

Not impressed? It gets crazier. Embed also had 12 rebounds and three blocks within the frame. Then he got a good rest and was only needed for 58 seconds of the fourth quarter.

After the game, Embiid spoke to ESPN and give an easy reason for his success, “My teammates just found me and I did the rest.”

Advertisement

Joel Embiid is up to 50 points in just 27 minutes 😱



(Via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/8LtPENQLy1 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 20, 2022

ESPN Stats & Information state Embiid’s 50 ball is the second-lowest in the shot clock era. Back in 2018, Klay Thompson dropped 52 points in just under 26:33 minutes.

During the game, Embiid received MVP chants and got praise from his head coach Doc Rivers in post-game.

“I played with Dominique, and I don’t know if I’ve seen that. I’ve seen Dominique score more, but it took the whole game,” Rivers said to ESPN. “That was easy, quick, efficient, and determined.”