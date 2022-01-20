Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy feature in the new ABC sitcom about four hip-hop legends in their 40s who reunite for a chance to reclaim their reputation. In this week’s episode, the ‘Queens’ perform “Preparé,” a new song featuring Def Jam artist OHNO, as well as “Eso Lo Tengo Lo.”

All of the original music in “QUEENS,” created by Zahir McGee, is performed by the show’s stars under the direction of executive music producer Swizz Beatz. The full performances may be seen on ABC every Tuesday at 10/9C.

“Queens” is about a disbanded girl group who lives in the shadows of its once-powerful hip-hop dynasty. They were formerly recognized as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation when their popularity exploded following the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl.” Despite critical and commercial acclaim, the band was beset by internal strife and jealously. The four women, now in their 40s and estranged from one another, reconnect for a chance to reclaim their glory and restore the swagger they had in the 1990s when they were hip-hop legends. The day after their premieres, episodes are available on demand and on Hulu.

You can hear the new single below.