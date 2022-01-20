Police in Washington, D.C. have released a video in hopes that the public may have some information in the brazen daylight carjacking of a city council candidate at a gas station this past weekend.

D.C. politician and Council at Large candidate Nate Fleming can be seen in the video walking to his vehicle when a SUV pulls up beside him, with a gunman immediately jumping out of the passenger side, who pointed the gun at him. The politician gives up his car keys and the assailants make their getaway in the SUV and Fleming’s BMW.

Fleming took to Twitter after the incident, tweeting, “To be threatened at gunpoint is shocking,” he wrote, “but I am not surprised that I was attacked given the increase in carjackings and the crisis facing young people in this city.”

