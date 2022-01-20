In an exclusive interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, Bronx rap legend Fat Joe and the hosts of the show discuss the importance of having a strong support system in order to achieve success. Joe uses a bar from Jay-Z’s “Feelin’ It”, a hit song from his Reasonable Doubt debut, to prove that exact point, rapping, “If every n***a in your clique is rich, your clique is rugged/Nobody will fall ‘cause everyone will be each other’s crutches…”

The TS general adds, “Everybody wanna be the man. Everybody wanna be the guy everybody looks up to. There’s no real strength in that. The strength is in everybody eating, so that if one of us falls, we can lift him up. You have to understand that mentality.”