A West Virginia TV reporter was hit by a car during a live broadcast and got up and finished her report.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ in Charleston was reporting on a water main break Wednesday when she was sideswiped by an SUV and went flying into the camera.

The diligent TV reporter quickly got up and said, “I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK.”

After composing herself, Yorgey said “It’s all good,” and finished her report.

Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022

“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” commented the anchor Tim Irr, who was in shock after Yorgey quickly picked up her camera after she was tossed.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” said the unfazed Yorgey, who was reporting solo at the scene. “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m OK.”

She continued her segment as if nothing happened.