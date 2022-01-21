Adele was ready to take over Vegas. Unfortunately, the set of dates is canceled and will be rescheduled. On Thursday, she stated that her upcoming Las Vegas residency would be postponed, citing production issues and the effects of Covid-19.

Adele was set to perform two shows all the way through April 16, beginning on Friday. Earlier this week, Gametime, the leading app for last-minute tickets, had two tickets to the Saturday, Feb. 26 show going for over $78,000. That’s a whopping $39,000 apiece.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid — half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, they still are.”

