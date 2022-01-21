Cali’s Smokers Club Fest is rolling out its 2022 lineup and it’s lit.

The one-day festival announced it’s line up with featured headliners that include Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and of course the OG Wiz Khalifa. The released announcement flyer says Wiz will be performing the classic project, Kush and Orange Juice. While ScHoolboy Q will deliver a dose of nostalgia with Oxymoron.

Other notable talent set to blaze the stage include Curren$y, Lupe Fiasco, Wale, Rico Nasty, Joey Bada$$, Earl Sweatshirt, Dom Kennedy, Berner, Erica Banks, The Alchemist, Danny Brown and more.

The 2022 Smokers Club Fest is set for April 30th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday.

Peep the full lineup below with your old and new faves. Is it better than Coachella? Share your thoughts with us on social media.