Chris Brown will perform at Afro Nation Portugal in July, which has been a long time coming. His set will be commemorating the release of his upcoming 10th studio album, Breezy, which he is now proving to be at the top of his game with this month’s new party anthem “Iffy.” After recently joining fellow Afro Nation Portugal 2022 headliner Wizkid at The O2 during the Lagos superstar’s three-night London takeover, the American singer will be bringing all of his own hits to the summer stage this year.

The line-up expands today with the welcome addition of the UK’s masked phenomenon Midas The Jagaban, one of 2021’s biggest breakthroughs Pa Salieu, and fast-rising London newcomer and Dave collaborator ShaSimone, who joins a stacked bill that already includes two more massive headliners Burna Boy and Megan Thee Stallion.

In 2022, Afro Nation is altering the game once more. There’s much more in store this year, with more names to come, and already featuring the world’s biggest exciting Afrobeats singers like Naira Marley, Rema, and Tems, as well as the most renowned reggae-dancehall performers like Beenie Man, Koffee, and Patoranking. Afro Nation Portugal, always one step ahead and the first to bring new sounds from Africa to the world, is proud to present the most amazing and comprehensive Amapiano lineup ever seen in Europe, if not the entire world.

The Afro Nation Portugal 2022 pre-sale begins Thursday 27th January 9am GMT before going on general sale Friday 28th January at 9am GMT. For more information and tickets visit https://afronation.com/sign-up/