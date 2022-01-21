Comedian, game show host, and Emmy-winning actor, Louie Anderson has died at age 68. According to Deadline, Anderson died Friday morning in Las Vegas. Earlier this week, Anderson entered for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer.

Anderson’s career launched in the 1980s, leading to his most recent Emmy win for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series, where he portrayed Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets. Anderson previously won Emmys for Life with Louie in 1997 and 1998.

According to Anderson’s longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz, Anderson was one of 11 children and counseled children before winning a 1981 Midwest Comedy Competition, serving as the launch of his comedy career.

Anderson had numerous stand-up specials, appeared on late night, and starred in both the original Coming to America and the 2021 sequel. In addition to Life with Louie, Anderson had The Louis Show on CBS. Anderson also hosted Family Feud from 1999-2002, among other entertainment roles.

Rest in peace to Louis Anderson.