January 20 was National DJ Day, but 2022 just might be the year of the DJ as live events prepare to make a return with a splash. One DJ who is prepared to revolutionize the live event experience is iconic DJ Cassidy, who will bring his first live ‘Pass the Mic’ to the 2022 Pegasus World Cup in Miami later this month where he will be joined by hip-hop legends Ja Rule, Lil’ Kim, Mase, and other surprise hip-hop artists.

The event, which is being put on by 1/ST EXPERIENCE, will take place at Miami’s newest hotspot, Carousel Club, on January 29. It will take place in tandem with the world-famous Pegasus World Cup horse race. The live ‘Pass the Mic’ event promises to deliver an immersive experience with a custom multiple level layouts including LED screens and bespoke decor, courtesy of Kat Bell, Owner & Creative Director of Argyle Design.

However, the venue is secondary to what Cassidy and his team hope to be an energetic, positive, and upbeat vibe similar to his hit television show of the same name where he has “passed the mic” to almost 200 iconic musical artists including Run DMC, LL Cool J, Salt ‘N Pepa, Bobby Brown, Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Boyz II Men, TLC, Missy Elliott Wyclef Jean, and more.

Jimmy Vargas, 1/ST EXPERIENCE CEO said in a statement that his company’s goal for the Pegasus World Cup is to produce a race day experience where guests can expect the unexpected. “This year, the Pegasus World Cup is all about firsts. It will be the first time DJ Cassidy brings ‘Pass the Mic,’ his viral sensation, live to a stage. It will also be the first time we open Carousel Club before it becomes a permanent fixture at Gulfstream Park. It will also be the first time Faena brings Tryst, their immersive burlesque show, out of the Faena Theater and to Gulfstream Park to entertain guests between the races.”

In addition to the ‘Pass the Mic,’ Miami’s ultraclub E11EVEN Miami is partnering with Breakwater Hospitality Group (operating partners of Carousel Club) to host VIPs while Gala, South Beach’s newest lounge, will host a VIP Garden, and Davidoff will have a Cigar Lounge.

As many fans know, no major hip-hop experience is complete without delicious cocktails. With the music covered by Cassidy and company, Tito’s Vodka will be serving up themed signature Pink Jockey cocktails as well as Tequila Reimagined with Casatera. Iconic rosė Whispering Angel will also host an idyllic rosé garden along the track.

Since 2017, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational has welcomed some of the world’s most legendary Thoroughbred racehorses as well as post-race performances by Nelly & T-Pain (2020), Snoop Dogg & Mark Ronson (2019), Post Malone (2018) Thomas Rhett (2017).