There has been a domino effect ever since Kanye rapped about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” on his latest track “Eazy.” Davidson has reportedly hired more security out of precaution of one of Kanye’s fans trying to harm him. Now, Jake Paul has joined in on the “beat Pete Davidson up” train as well.

Paul recently took to Twitter to threaten the SNL cast member. Paul wrote, “Kanye @ I on his ass now Soon to get slapped” over a post about Davidson hiring more security after the Kanye diss.

Kanye & I on his ass now. Soon to get slapped. https://t.co/7mfsyE5Dav — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 19, 2022

However, Jake does not seem to be fighting Ye’s battle for him. In the past, Jake and Pete have had beef stemming from a Saturday Night Live sketch. In the sketch, Davidson made fun of Paul’s match between him and Ben Askren. Davidson called the event “a really wild day” for boxing because it showed “how low it’s truly sunk.”

Jake Paul addressed Davidson during an episode of the Impaulsive podcast. “Fuck that guy,” he said. “He won’t do shit. He won’t ever be a part of one of those ever again. He fucked this shit up, bro.”

Lets just hope this doesn’t turn violent.