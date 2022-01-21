Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS, a board-certified Miami cosmetic surgeon, is one of the plastic surgeons featured in the upcoming Lifetime series My Killer Body with K. Michelle, which premieres on February 3rd, 2022.

dr r

With reports estimating that over $9 billion will be spent on plastic surgery in the United States alone in 2020, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection on Thursday, February 3rd at 9/8c with the premiere of the highly anticipated series, My Killer Body with K. Michelle. Fans will get a sneak glimpse of the series on January 28th at 10/9c, one day before the launch.

K. Michelle, the R&B chart-topper, was one of the first celebrities to open up about her health problems after silicone injections nearly killed her. K. Michelle will assist desperate men and women rectify plastic surgery operations and reclaiming their lives in My Killer Body with K. Michelle. With the number of cosmetic operations on the rise, and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery pain and trauma, each episode will follow two patients in desperate need of assistance, as well as K. Michelle’s personal tale.

Advertisement

I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help patients reverse the intense trauma they have experienced due to bad or negligent plastic surgery says,” Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein. “This is an issue that has been the focus of my career and practice. K. Michelle was very brave to publicly share her troubles with cosmetic surgery in the past. Her new show will make a real difference in helping people. I am honored to help these patients and to help raise awareness about the growing number of problems in the world of plastic surgery.”

You can see the trailer below.