As far as New Artists On The Rise go, Kyla Imani, former Gen Z host for The Source Report and thesource.com, has already started 2022 with “BIG PLANS” (the name of her next independent single release). The fresh melodic yet hard-hitting single has caught the attention of Tunecore who will make Kyla Imani the New Music Friday featured artist for 01/21/2022. As part of the feature, Tunecore will share “BIG PLANS” across all of TuneCore’s socials and its platforms.

With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and music as the signature of her brand, Kyla Imani is looking to bet on herself this year. She has taken a leave of absence this year from the famed Tisch School of the Arts at NYU to pursue being a full-time content creator, songwriter, and music artist. Kyla has secured major sponsorship campaigns with companies like Adobe, L’Oreal, Ulta-Beauty, Grub Hub, Hype Bae, and Footlocker while also producing her music and working with media brands such as BeatStars (where she is co-creator of “The Hook” by Kyla Imani) and The Source Magazine, ushering in a fresh and new generation to the iconic media brand.

Last year was a big artist development year for Kyla Imani, as she dropped several independent singles including singles: “These Boys Ain’t It” and the “TrackStar: Let Him Hurt” remix which became a TikTok anthem going viral and had young ladies all across the globe clapping back on the dating and heart-breaking games there dudes (or boys) play in a relationship — as she became a voice for the witty clap backs. To hear more of her songs, check and subscribe to her growing YouTube.

Advertisement

Kyla also recently joined forces with the Grammy Award-winning music producers and songwriters Stargate, as one of their first students in the inaugural music program LAAMP (Los Angeles Academy for Music Production). Her goal is to complete the program and continue to create and write songs for herself and others looking for a hit in the mash-up of music genres that she loves – Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop.

“I love to create content, share inspirational stories and make music also. Whether as an influencer or a music artist, it all comes from a pure place in my heart and I am looking forward to making my Big Plans come true in 2022,” says Kyla Imani.

As The Source Magazine has many legendary alumni doing amazing things in the entertainment world, it is great to see Kyla Imani, who grew up in The Source, making BIG PLANS and achieving BIG WINS at such an early age. Keep rising to the Top !!!

Follow Kyla Imani on Instagram

Follow Kyla Imani on Tik Tok