Legendz of the Streetz, one of hip hop’s most renowned tours, will return with nine of an expected 20 extra performances beginning Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Columbus, GA, following its phenomenal success in 2021. The second leg of the Legendz of the Streetz Tour will feature performances by the biggest stars in hip hop, including Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Trina, and DJ Drama, after a three-month delay due to the epidemic.

Legendz of the Streetz, produced by We Are Live Entertainment, a premier live entertainment business, is set to be BOLDER in 2022. Over the last two decades, the legendary roster has generated hundreds of chart-topping tunes, establishing this tour as one of the biggest hip hop shows ever. The renowned lineup’s concerts are nothing short of a high-energy cultural event, with tracks that have become instant classics and certified street anthems.

The tour’s first leg drew nearly 60,000 people in 2021, with sold-out crowds in Atlanta, Greensboro, Houston, and Dallas. Furthermore, the legendary tour received billions of impressions and amazing reviews from hip hop fans and others.

Advertisement

Legendz of the Streetz is one of the first major tours to return in 2022, and We Are Live Entertainment is even more delighted to put on this incredible show again. With a more enhanced production, updated talent lineup, and more stage time for each performer, the second leg of the tour will undoubtedly be BOLDER.

Legendz of the Streetz Tour Dates:

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 – Columbus, GA (Columbus Civic Center)

Friday, Feb 4. 2022 – New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center)

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 – Birmingham, AL (BJCC)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 – Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum)

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 – North Charleston, SC (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 – Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 – Miami, FL (FLA Live Arena, formally BB&T Center)

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 – St. Louis, MO (Chaifetz Arena)

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 – Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)