According to a startling report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ion Overman, who starred in Madea Goes to Jail, is one of 19 people in the entertainment industry who have been named in a PPP fraud indictment that allegedly netted over $3 million.

An “unindicted co-conspirator” named Mark C. Mason Jr. was allegedly submitting fraudulent loan applications in order to assist others for a 2-5% “success fee”.

Other notables in the indictment include producer Carlos “Clos” Stephens, who has worked with Master P and his son, Lil Romeo. Also, actor Dale Godboldo, who has appeared in The People Vs O.J. Simpson and Thor, was named in the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia is handling this case, but no statement has been made by authorities in regards to Overman or any of the other co-conspirators.

TheSource.com will have an update for this story as details become available.