Nas adds another solid addition to his list of investments as he supports Google and others with the initial investment of African gaming company Carry1st.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Nas has joined Google and other related investors and in a gaming company, which os projected to see a 96 percent monthly revenue growth.

The African mobile game publisher called Carry1st will use this initial investment to help build the company’s content portfolio and product/engineering teams to acquire tens of millions of new users, while also moving into game co-development.

“We’re excited to partner with this world-class group of investors who, in addition to capital, bring expertise across gaming, fintech, and web3,” said Carry1st co-founder and CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker in a company statement. “In 2021, we launched multiple games and digital commerce solutions achieving really strong growth. Together we can accelerate this growth and achieve our goal of becoming the leading consumer internet company in the region.”