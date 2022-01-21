New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his first paycheck arriving today will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency as previously promised.

The city’s second Black Mayor said in his first address that his immediate goals are to battle the coronavirus, fight the rise in violent crime and to turn the city’s economy around.

The 61-year-old Mayor is showing financial leadership behind his word. His first three paychecks will be converted from cash into two of the best-known forms of digital currency, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Because the city is legally prohibited from paying employees in digital currency, Adams used the digital exchange Coinbase which converts cash to crypto where it can then be stored, bought and sold.

Mayor Adams says he’s demonstrating New York City is the world’s financial center and he wants it to be the center of cryptocurrency among other financial innovations.

